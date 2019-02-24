REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Comparing side by side

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 179.77M 9.27 79.63M 2.26 23.51 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 29.22M 20.12 90.24M -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows REGENXBIO Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 44.30% 24.6% 23.3% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -308.83% -31.7% -25.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of REGENXBIO Inc. are 20.2 and 20.2 respectively. Its competitor Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is 11.5. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 68.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.44% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -11.15% -27.87% -26.48% -6.78% 75.68% 60.09% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -7.82% -14.85% -38.81% -32.78% -21.9% -14.1%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.