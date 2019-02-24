Restructuring Capital Associates LP Boosted Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position by $1.20 Million; Shares Declined; Red Mountain Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Stake by $2.75 Million as Stock Declined

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) by 16.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 78,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 392,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.06 million, down from 470,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Capital Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 206,062 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 47.66% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q Rev $317M

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 742,171 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.17 million, up from 642,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 1.08M shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold ECPG shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 28.69 million shares or 8.53% more from 26.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Moreover, Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 293,510 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 31,176 shares. James Invest reported 58,350 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc reported 38,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 41,090 shares. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 29,500 shares. 3.82M are owned by Broad Run Invest Ltd Liability Com. Huntington National Bank has 1 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Principal Fincl Gp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 223,363 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 17,908 shares.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Encore President and CEO Ashish Masih Named to US-India CEO Forum – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Encore Capital Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 27 – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PRA Group Once Again Exceeds Expectations On Healthy Cash Collections – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Encore Capital Group Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Capital Group to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 7 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $784,050 activity. 20,000 Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares with value of $480,800 were bought by CLARK JONATHAN C.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp, which manages about $1.47 billion and $137.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 74,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp by 210,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,505 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA).

More notable recent Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Constellium (CSTM) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 21, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Is Constellium (CSTM) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 21, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium supplies aluminium structural components for new Sports Activity Vehicles for the U.S. and international markets – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.