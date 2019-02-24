Reviewing Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s results

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 397.88M 7.85 13.91M 0.46 109.91 Talend S.A. 204.32M 6.82 40.36M -1.31 0.00

Demonstrates Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Talend S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Talend S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 3.50% 5.5% 3.5% Talend S.A. -19.75% -167.7% -20.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Talend S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Talend S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Talend S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $60.33, while its potential downside is -7.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 88.1% respectively. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -1.65% 5.84% -12.19% 8.67% 32.48% 32.48% Talend S.A. 17.76% -34.96% -40.97% -29.18% 1.34% 9.15%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Talend S.A.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Talend S.A.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.