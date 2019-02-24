Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 35.21M -1.77 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation N/A 0.00 42.82M -1.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.8% -85.2% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 18.4 and its Quick Ratio is 18.4. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $29.5, with potential upside of 277.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 51% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.13% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.6% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 4.01% -15.57% 13.78% 11.07% 43.54% 37.21% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 5.3% 4.74% 1.02% 48.18% 0% 65.48%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.