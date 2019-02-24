Reviewing AMCON Distributing Company (DIT)’s and US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) and US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD). The two are both Food Wholesale companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCON Distributing Company 978.73M 0.06 3.38M 4.30 19.13 US Foods Holding Corp. 24.17B 0.32 407.00M 1.78 17.82

In table 1 we can see AMCON Distributing Company and US Foods Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. US Foods Holding Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to AMCON Distributing Company. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. AMCON Distributing Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AMCON Distributing Company and US Foods Holding Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCON Distributing Company 0.35% 5.4% 2.9% US Foods Holding Corp. 1.68% 19.2% 6.2%

Liquidity

AMCON Distributing Company’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, US Foods Holding Corp. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. AMCON Distributing Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to US Foods Holding Corp.

Dividends

$0.72 per share with a dividend yield of 0.81% is the annual dividend that AMCON Distributing Company pay. No dividend is paid out for US Foods Holding Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AMCON Distributing Company and US Foods Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.1% and 0%. About 57.2% of AMCON Distributing Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, US Foods Holding Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCON Distributing Company -2.54% -2.14% -6% -14.64% -15.51% -15.73% US Foods Holding Corp. -4.22% 0.09% -0.06% -14.04% 3.79% -0.47%

For the past year AMCON Distributing Company was more bearish than US Foods Holding Corp.

Summary

US Foods Holding Corp. beats AMCON Distributing Company on 9 of the 14 factors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products. It serves retailers, such as convenience stores, discount and general merchandise stores, grocery stores, drug stores, and gas stations; and institutional customers comprising restaurants and bars, schools, and sports complexes, as well as other wholesalers. This segment also markets private label lines of water, candy products, batteries, and other products. The Retail Health Food segment is involved in the retail of natural, organic, and specialty foods consisting of produce, baked goods, frozen foods, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and general merchandise. It operates 16 retail health food stores, including 6 stores under the name of ChamberlinÂ’s Market & CafÃ© in Florida; and 10 stores under the name of AkinÂ’s Natural Foods Market in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. AMCON Distributing Company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.