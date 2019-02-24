Reviewing Arsanis Inc. (ASNS)’s and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Arsanis Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arsanis Inc. N/A 0.00 44.86M -3.14 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 261.00M 5.83 395.06M 1.65 10.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Arsanis Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arsanis Inc. 0.00% -103.8% -70.8% Innoviva Inc. 151.36% -104.6% 60.2%

Liquidity

Arsanis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Innoviva Inc. are 28.2 and 28.2 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arsanis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.5% of Arsanis Inc. shares and 75.4% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Arsanis Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arsanis Inc. -7.46% 160.87% 101.12% -80.12% -73.33% -71.79% Innoviva Inc. -3.5% 10.33% 21.27% 21.1% 36.8% 24.17%

For the past year Arsanis Inc. has -71.79% weaker performance while Innoviva Inc. has 24.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Arsanis Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a first-in-class mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia. The company's preclinical pipeline comprises mAbs targeting multiple serious bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus. Arsanis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.