Reviewing aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 39.67M -1.33 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 476.90M 1.15 359.11M 4.31 1.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has aTyr Pharma Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -78.1% -53.6% SIGA Technologies Inc. 75.30% -151.7% 261.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.87 shows that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 187.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, SIGA Technologies Inc. which has a 21.8 Current Ratio and a 21.3 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 20.9%. 0.4% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -6.49% -9.83% -23.17% -41.75% -85.23% -83.54% SIGA Technologies Inc. -1.6% 18.76% -12.91% -13.28% 27.39% 26.6%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.