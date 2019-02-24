Reviewing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1128.24 52.86M -0.63 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 29.81M 17.33 16.51M 2.40 25.59

Table 1 demonstrates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 55.38% 21.8% 20.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.3% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.17% 8.42% 11.21% 10.4% 22.97% 33.55% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.07% -3.28% 5.15% 43.88% 42.55% 41.73%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.