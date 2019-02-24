Reviewing Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

This is a contrast between Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding AG N/A 0.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 Vericel Corporation 82.87M 10.24 13.09M -0.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding AG 0.00% 630.2% -100.9% Vericel Corporation -15.80% -22.9% -14.8%

Volatility and Risk

Auris Medical Holding AG has a -1.07 beta, while its volatility is 207.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vericel Corporation has a 3.57 beta and it is 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding AG are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Vericel Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding AG.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding AG 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Vericel Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 17.53% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding AG and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 79.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding AG -8.82% -24.41% 97.3% -54.81% -86.45% -90.97% Vericel Corporation -0.23% 2.63% 37.57% 29.45% 257.96% 221.83%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding AG has -90.97% weaker performance while Vericel Corporation has 221.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vericel Corporation beats Auris Medical Holding AG.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.