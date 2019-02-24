Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 36.53M 6.28 23.90M -0.63 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 117.10M 0.65 39.69M -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. -65.43% 0% 0% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc -33.89% -50.1% -13.6%

Volatility & Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 160.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.6 beta. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.1 and 3 respectively. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 55.6% respectively. 11.64% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.89% -2.8% -27.48% 54.76% -2.07% 34.02% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc -15.03% -19% -47.15% -64.67% -70.72% -68.29%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.