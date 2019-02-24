Reviewing Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN)’s and Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL)’s results

Both Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) and Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise Inc. 399.93M 8.20 25.05M 0.59 74.70 Esterline Technologies Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 3.99 30.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Axon Enterprise Inc. is currently more expensive than Esterline Technologies Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axon Enterprise Inc. and Esterline Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise Inc. 6.26% 7.9% 4.9% Esterline Technologies Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.98 beta indicates that Axon Enterprise Inc. is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Esterline Technologies Corporation’s 0.56 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axon Enterprise Inc. are 3.7 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Esterline Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Axon Enterprise Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esterline Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Axon Enterprise Inc. and Esterline Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esterline Technologies Corporation 0 4 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Esterline Technologies Corporation is $122.5, which is potential 0.38% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axon Enterprise Inc. and Esterline Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 98.93%. About 0.6% of Axon Enterprise Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Esterline Technologies Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axon Enterprise Inc. 1.91% -12.62% -38.37% -32.06% 82.08% 67.17% Esterline Technologies Corporation 2.32% 3.53% 41.19% 62.86% 72.33% 62.64%

For the past year Axon Enterprise Inc. was more bullish than Esterline Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Axon Enterprise Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Esterline Technologies Corporation.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons and Axon. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; TASER C2 and TASER Pulse CEWs for the consumer market; and replacement cartridges. The company also provides Axon Body 2 camera system; Axon Flex camera system that records video and audio of critical incidents; Axon Flex 2 that builds upon the Axon Flex camera system; TASER Cam HD, a recording device; Axon Fleet, an in-car video system; Axon Interview, a video and audio recording system; Axon Dock, a camera charging station; and Axon Signal, a technology. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system that allows agencies to store data and enables new workflows for managing and sharing that data; Evidence.com for Prosecutors to manage evidence; and Evidence Sync, a desktop-based application that enables evidence to be uploaded to Evidence.com. Further, the company provides Axon Capture, a mobile application to allow officers to capture digital evidence from the field; Axon View, a mobile application to provide instant playback of unfolding events; Axon Five, a software application to enhance and analyze images and videos; Axon Convert, a software solution to convert unplayable file formats; and Axon Detect, a photo analysis program for tamper detection. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products to military forces, private security, correctional facilities, and consumer personal protection markets, as well as to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. n April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems. This segment also provides military personal communication equipment, primarily headsets, handsets, and field communications equipment; keyboards, keypads, and input devices that integrate cursor control devices, barcode scanners, displays, video, and voice activation and touch screens; and instruments for point-of-use and point-of-care diagnostics. The Sensors & Systems segment develops and manufactures high-precision temperature, pressure, and speed sensors; electrical interconnection systems; electrical power switching, control and data communication devices, and other related systems; and micro packaging, planet probe interconnectors, launcher umbilicals, and composite connectors. The Advanced Materials segment develops and manufactures silicone rubber and other elastomer products, such as clamping devices, thermal fire barrier insulation products, sealing systems, and tubing and coverings; lightweight metallic insulation systems; thermal protection products; and molded fiber cartridge cases, mortar increments, igniter tubes, and other combustible ordnance components. The company markets and sells its products through direct internal sales, manufacturer representatives, and distributors. Esterline Technologies Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.