Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 187.76 92.73M -2.47 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 31.31M -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -152.1% -122%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.5% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 19.7% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 30.2% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.13% -13.51% -35.55% -58.3% -56.89% -52.79% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 14.56% 2.61% 4.42% -16.31% -1.67% -1.67%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.