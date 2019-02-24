Reviewing Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (ORPN)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

We are contrasting Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORPN) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioblast Pharma Ltd. N/A 0.00 3.33M -1.80 0.00 Vical Incorporated 5.45M 4.18 16.38M -0.79 0.00

Demonstrates Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and Vical Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and Vical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioblast Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -132.9% -111.6% Vical Incorporated -300.55% -28.8% -25.8%

Risk and Volatility

Bioblast Pharma Ltd. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.3 beta. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Its competitor Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is 14.9. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bioblast Pharma Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.6% of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. shares and 47.5% of Vical Incorporated shares. Bioblast Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 37.04%. Comparatively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioblast Pharma Ltd. -8.66% -14.07% -8.23% -48.9% -41.41% -49.26% Vical Incorporated -1.57% -7.41% -10.71% 3.7% -30.56% -31.69%

For the past year Bioblast Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bioblast Pharma Ltd.

Bioblast Pharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of clinically meaningful therapies for patients with rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. It develops Trehalose 90mg/mL IV solution, a protein stabilizer and autophagy enhancer to treat patients with oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and spinocerebellar ataxia type 3. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.