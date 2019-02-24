Reviewing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. N/A 0.00 213.25M -5.61 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 14.31M 3.54 10.28M -0.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201% -120.6% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -71.84% -23.2% -19.9%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. On the competitive side is, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a 112.77% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 38%. Insiders held 38.94% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 19.04% -2.48% 13.05% 12.05% 94.61% 49.96% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.33% -11.45% -29.7% -57.82% -82.42% -83.66%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.