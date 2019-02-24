Reviewing BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 29.81M 17.33 16.51M 2.40 25.59 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 48.96M -4.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 55.38% 21.8% 20.7% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 48.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 48.4. The Current Ratio of rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 30.9% respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders are 19.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.07% -3.28% 5.15% 43.88% 42.55% 41.73% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. -20.65% -14.91% -38.66% 0% 0% -46.56%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.