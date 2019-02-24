Reviewing Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)’s and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s results

As Business Services businesses, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 14.12B 6.27 2.80B 86.49 21.11 TriNet Group Inc. 3.50B 1.25 192.00M 3.17 13.35

Demonstrates Booking Holdings Inc. and TriNet Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. TriNet Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Booking Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Booking Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than TriNet Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 19.83% 26.4% 11.2% TriNet Group Inc. 5.49% 81.4% 10.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.18 beta means Booking Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, TriNet Group Inc. has a 2.39 beta which is 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Booking Holdings Inc. Its rival TriNet Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Booking Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TriNet Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Booking Holdings Inc. and TriNet Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TriNet Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively TriNet Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $57, with potential downside of -8.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Booking Holdings Inc. and TriNet Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.5% and 87%. About 0.2% of Booking Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of TriNet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -3.48% -8.62% -2.65% -14.04% 6.19% 5.08% TriNet Group Inc. -7.82% -10.4% -25.06% -22.89% -4.14% -4.56%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while TriNet Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats on 13 of the 14 factors TriNet Group Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.