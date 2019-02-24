Reviewing Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)’s and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)’s results

Both Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) are General Building Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource Inc. 7.69B 0.21 110.47M 1.19 9.70 Vulcan Materials Company 4.38B 3.39 517.84M 3.17 32.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Builders FirstSource Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company. Vulcan Materials Company seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Builders FirstSource Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Builders FirstSource Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource Inc. 1.44% 24.9% 3.5% Vulcan Materials Company 11.82% 8.9% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.03 beta indicates that Builders FirstSource Inc. is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vulcan Materials Company is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Vulcan Materials Company which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Builders FirstSource Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vulcan Materials Company.

Dividends

Vulcan Materials Company offers an annual dividend of $1.12 per share, bundled with 0.99% dividend yield. Builders FirstSource Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Builders FirstSource Inc. and Vulcan Materials Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource Inc. 1 5 1 2.14 Vulcan Materials Company 1 1 3 2.60

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s average price target is $14.6, while its potential upside is 2.89%. On the other hand, Vulcan Materials Company’s potential upside is 8.98% and its average price target is $122.8. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Vulcan Materials Company is looking more favorable than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.1% of Vulcan Materials Company are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Builders FirstSource Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Vulcan Materials Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Builders FirstSource Inc. -14.49% -14.99% -30.84% -43% -43.62% -46.9% Vulcan Materials Company -3.94% -7.01% -5.28% -22.05% -18.69% -20.9%

For the past year Builders FirstSource Inc. was more bearish than Vulcan Materials Company.

Summary

Vulcan Materials Company beats Builders FirstSource Inc. on 13 of the 16 factors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.