Reviewing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 7.94M 84.25 67.54M -1.18 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd N/A 22.12 N/A -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. -850.63% -70.8% -50.9% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.67, and a 33.75% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.2% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.98% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -12.93% -19.69% -21.56% -3.12% 21.12% 29.33% Kitov Pharma Ltd -4.96% -16.06% -41.62% -59.51% -45.37% -49.56%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 29.33% stronger performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has -49.56% weaker performance.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.