Reviewing Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

Since Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. N/A 308.28 24.97M -3.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -21.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -4.19% -33.88% -35.74% -56.13% -57.5% -54.29% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.56% -4.54% 1.18% -55.98% 44.06% -24.49%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.