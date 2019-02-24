Reviewing Cellectis S.A. (CLLS)’s and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

Both Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 25.47M 28.67 82.53M -2.11 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cellectis S.A. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cellectis S.A. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. -324.03% -23% -18.8% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cellectis S.A. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellectis S.A. has a 45.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -12.03% -27.86% -25.47% -35.88% -21.71% -33.55% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -22.71% -19.61% -14.29% -20% 0% -48.47%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. was less bearish than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.