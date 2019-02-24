Reviewing Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 60.62M 14.77 52.84M -0.42 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16.48M 21.54 14.22M -1.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cerus Corporation and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerus Corporation and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation -87.17% -68.9% -38% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -86.29% -56.2% -28.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cerus Corporation has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.93 beta.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Cerus Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.3% of Cerus Corporation shares and 78.5% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Cerus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 4.95% -6.61% -22.72% -16.39% 50.96% 63.02% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.95% 24.16% 39.42% 187.68% 144.96% 141.95%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was less bullish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.