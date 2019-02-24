Reviewing Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s results

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. N/A 867.56 77.67M -2.66 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 49.15M 28.55 252.26M -4.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -142.5% -102.8% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -513.25% -505.7% -58.9%

Liquidity

Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Theravance Biopharma Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Clearside Biomedical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s average price target is $55, while its potential upside is 117.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 86.7% respectively. About 0.3% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. -2.04% -34.25% -78.02% -84.98% -76.77% -79.43% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -2.25% 14.07% -5.2% 13.45% 4.29% -3.23%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc. was more bearish than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats Theravance Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.