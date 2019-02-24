Reviewing Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE)’s and National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) and National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). The two are both Beverages – Soft Drinks companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated
|4.64B
|0.46
|84.97M
|1.19
|183.38
|National Beverage Corp.
|1.03B
|3.34
|167.43M
|3.33
|25.92
Demonstrates Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and National Beverage Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. National Beverage Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated
|1.83%
|23.5%
|2.8%
|National Beverage Corp.
|16.26%
|46.5%
|34.8%
Risk and Volatility
Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. National Beverage Corp.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, National Beverage Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. National Beverage Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated.
Dividends
Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated pays out $1 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 0.44%. National Beverage Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and National Beverage Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|National Beverage Corp.
|1
|1
|2
|2.50
National Beverage Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $113.5 consensus target price and a 54.82% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 50.7% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.1% of National Beverage Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 34.77% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated’s shares. Comparatively, National Beverage Corp. has 74.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated
|3.03%
|21.67%
|21.01%
|67.35%
|-2.78%
|1.71%
|National Beverage Corp.
|-1.25%
|-12.9%
|-25.54%
|-10.71%
|-21.05%
|-8.65%
For the past year Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has 1.71% stronger performance while National Beverage Corp. has -8.65% weaker performance.
Summary
National Beverage Corp. beats on 10 of the 15 factors Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated.