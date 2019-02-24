Reviewing Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE)’s and National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) and National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). The two are both Beverages – Soft Drinks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated 4.64B 0.46 84.97M 1.19 183.38 National Beverage Corp. 1.03B 3.34 167.43M 3.33 25.92

Demonstrates Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and National Beverage Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. National Beverage Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated 1.83% 23.5% 2.8% National Beverage Corp. 16.26% 46.5% 34.8%

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. National Beverage Corp.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, National Beverage Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. National Beverage Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated pays out $1 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 0.44%. National Beverage Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and National Beverage Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated 0 0 0 0.00 National Beverage Corp. 1 1 2 2.50

National Beverage Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $113.5 consensus target price and a 54.82% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.7% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.1% of National Beverage Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 34.77% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated’s shares. Comparatively, National Beverage Corp. has 74.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated 3.03% 21.67% 21.01% 67.35% -2.78% 1.71% National Beverage Corp. -1.25% -12.9% -25.54% -10.71% -21.05% -8.65%

For the past year Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated has 1.71% stronger performance while National Beverage Corp. has -8.65% weaker performance.

Summary

National Beverage Corp. beats on 10 of the 15 factors Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated.