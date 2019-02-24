Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 381.11M 5.01 113.90M 2.09 17.44 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 9.49M 12.44 1.41M -0.15 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 29.89% 36.7% 24.5% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -14.86% 0% 0%

Dividends

Cohen & Steers Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $1.32 per share while its dividend yield is 3.3%. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund offers an annual dividend of $0.9 per share, bundled with 7.12% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is Cohen & Steers Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -11.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares and 3.56% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -2.28% 1.87% -7.54% -5.57% -15.12% -17.43% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.25% -6.27% -7.22% -2.53% -10.75% -9.47%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. was more bearish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund on 11 of the 13 factors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.