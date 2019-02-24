Reviewing Conduent Incorporated (CNDT)’s and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent Incorporated 5.60B 0.58 78.00M -1.29 0.00 TTEC Holdings Inc. 1.52B 1.09 25.97M -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent Incorporated -1.39% -2% -0.9% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.71% -7.8% -2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conduent Incorporated is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival TTEC Holdings Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. TTEC Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conduent Incorporated.

Dividends

Meanwhile, TTEC Holdings Inc.’s annual dividend is $0.55 per share and it also boasts of a 1.57% dividend yield. Conduent Incorporated does not offer a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Conduent Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 27.5% of TTEC Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Conduent Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conduent Incorporated -9.36% -14.68% -48.86% -43.76% -23.1% -28.09% TTEC Holdings Inc. -6.26% 7.83% 8.59% -24.57% -31.45% -31.88%

For the past year Conduent Incorporated has stronger performance than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Conduent Incorporated beats TTEC Holdings Inc.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.