Reviewing Continental Materials Corporation (CUO)’s and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s results

This is a contrast between Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Materials Corporation 161.34M 0.21 4.94M 13.13 0.92 CSW Industrials Inc. 342.14M 2.53 43.04M 2.57 19.69

Table 1 highlights Continental Materials Corporation and CSW Industrials Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CSW Industrials Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Continental Materials Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Continental Materials Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CSW Industrials Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Materials Corporation -3.06% -9.7% -6.1% CSW Industrials Inc. 12.58% -0.3% -0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Continental Materials Corporation are 2 and 1.2. Competitively, CSW Industrials Inc. has 3.2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSW Industrials Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Continental Materials Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.6% of Continental Materials Corporation shares and 74.5% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Continental Materials Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of CSW Industrials Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Materials Corporation 6.65% -24.87% -25.8% -38.23% -46.46% -36.74% CSW Industrials Inc. -4.42% -5.22% -9.59% -1.11% 7.38% 10.18%

For the past year Continental Materials Corporation had bearish trend while CSW Industrials Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors CSW Industrials Inc. beats Continental Materials Corporation.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.