Reviewing ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

This is a contrast between ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.36M -1.42 0.00 Verastem Inc. 25.51M 9.26 79.32M -1.44 0.00

Demonstrates ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -162% Verastem Inc. -310.94% -95.9% -61.7%

Risk & Volatility

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, Verastem Inc. is 216.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.16 beta.

Liquidity

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Verastem Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verastem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 50.7%. Insiders held 4.65% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Verastem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.11% -19.39% -42.37% -69.69% -86.85% -84.37% Verastem Inc. -12.55% -23.76% -50.72% -20.21% 12.34% 45.28%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -84.37% weaker performance while Verastem Inc. has 45.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.