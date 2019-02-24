Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 2.89M 185.64 49.06M -0.87 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. N/A 0.00 93.35M -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1,697.58% -88.5% -71.2% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$26.25 is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 205.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.3% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.15% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.03% -11.29% 25.19% 15.56% -9.87% -4.79% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 23.54% 17.06% -13.47% 40.57% 0% 28.3%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.