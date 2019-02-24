Reviewing Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|2.89M
|185.64
|49.06M
|-0.87
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|N/A
|0.00
|93.35M
|-1.92
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1,697.58%
|-88.5%
|-71.2%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$26.25 is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 205.94%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.3% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.15% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-2.03%
|-11.29%
|25.19%
|15.56%
|-9.87%
|-4.79%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|23.54%
|17.06%
|-13.47%
|40.57%
|0%
|28.3%
For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.