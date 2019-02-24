Reviewing Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD)’s and ForeScout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s results

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) and ForeScout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 537.89M 6.33 33.84M -0.71 0.00 ForeScout Technologies Inc. 297.65M 5.63 74.84M -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and ForeScout Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and ForeScout Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -6.29% -103.7% -4.5% ForeScout Technologies Inc. -25.14% -89.8% -31.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival ForeScout Technologies Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. ForeScout Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and ForeScout Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 ForeScout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.19% for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. with consensus price target of $58.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares and 86.2% of ForeScout Technologies Inc. shares. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of ForeScout Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -5.93% 0.61% -10.92% 2.05% 44.49% 45.43% ForeScout Technologies Inc. -1.62% -4.54% -26.66% -16.97% 16.28% -16.24%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend while ForeScout Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors ForeScout Technologies Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.