Reviewing Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)’s and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s results

Both Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 10.73B 1.29 604.00M -1.52 0.00 SandRidge Permian Trust 27.77M 4.37 24.26M 0.46 4.48

In table 1 we can see Devon Energy Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 5.63% 18.2% 5.9% SandRidge Permian Trust 87.36% 19.8% 19.8%

Risk & Volatility

Devon Energy Corporation is 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.22. In other hand, SandRidge Permian Trust has beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation pays out $0.28 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 0.94%. SandRidge Permian Trust also pays out annual dividends at $0.48 per share and at a 20.6% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Devon Energy Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 4 6 2.60 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Devon Energy Corporation has a 39.97% upside potential and an average target price of $41.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of Devon Energy Corporation shares and 3.9% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Devon Energy Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, SandRidge Permian Trust has 26.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation -2.81% -22.42% -35.15% -37.85% -29.29% -36.55% SandRidge Permian Trust -5.48% -17.53% -18.82% -17.2% -20.38% 0.98%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has -36.55% weaker performance while SandRidge Permian Trust has 0.98% stronger performance.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats Devon Energy Corporation on 10 of the 14 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.