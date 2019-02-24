Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.91M 95.39 93.05M -2.23 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 11.96M 35.73 77.59M -2.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,346.60% -90.8% -74.4% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -648.75% -81.7% -37.3%

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 137.87% for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.6% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.4% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.76% -14.58% -20.51% 1.03% 66.36% 40.75% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.16% -21.09% -42.02% -46.9% -19.65% -33.49%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.