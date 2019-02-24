Reviewing Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s results

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 1.70B 2.75 381.94M 3.31 11.07 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Corp. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 22.47% 30.1% 12.6% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Eaton Vance Corp. dividend pay is $1.28 per share with 3.1% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 2 3 0 2.60 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.59% for Eaton Vance Corp. with average target price of $44.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.1% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares and 0% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.3% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -10.14% -18.41% -29.32% -35.01% -35.18% -35.09% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.96% -6.94% -11.3% -10.8% -15.07% -15%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.