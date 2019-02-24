Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 29.48M 32.01 121.09M -2.67 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 29.41M 4.49 27.28M -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Editas Medicine Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Editas Medicine Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. -410.75% -53.1% -31.1% Pfenex Inc. -92.76% -43.7% -32.3%

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 and a Quick Ratio of 13.1. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 84.4% respectively. Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -6.96% 1.29% -6.69% -19.81% 12.45% -5.66% Pfenex Inc. -7.49% -15.08% -26.49% -32.81% 70.22% 43.98%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has -5.66% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 43.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Editas Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.