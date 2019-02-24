Reviewing eGain Corporation (EGAN)’s and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s results

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain Corporation 64.74M 4.93 1.97M -0.03 0.00 Smartsheet Inc. 158.53M 24.11 50.91M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates eGain Corporation and Smartsheet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides eGain Corporation and Smartsheet Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain Corporation 3.04% 10.4% -2% Smartsheet Inc. -32.11% 322.7% -35.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of eGain Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Smartsheet Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Smartsheet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eGain Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both eGain Corporation and Smartsheet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of eGain Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Smartsheet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eGain Corporation -4.04% -14.2% -11.98% -43.86% 53.33% 35.81% Smartsheet Inc. -7.88% -0.12% -13.57% -8.59% 0% 27.08%

For the past year eGain Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Smartsheet Inc.

Summary

eGain Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Smartsheet Inc.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options. In addition, the company offers desktop applications consisting eGain Advisor Desktop, a desktop for customer service advisors in a digital world; eGain CallTrack call logging system; eGain Mail+Social, a application for processing inbound customer emails and providing email customer response; and eGain KnowledgeAgent, which empowers contact center agents with AI-powered knowledge management. Further, it eGain suite includes eGain Operational Analytics for businesses to monitor, measure, and manage their omnichannel contact center operation; eGain Secure Messaging that enables secure messaging for business with their customers; and eGain Notify, an application to deliver automatic reminders, alerts, and updates at various stages of the customer journey. Additionally, the company offers implementation, solution development, systems integration, and training services. It serves retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. eGain Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.