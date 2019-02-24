Reviewing Endologix Inc. (ELGX)’s and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix Inc. 165.78M 0.34 68.28M -0.81 0.00 Insulet Corporation 529.44M 9.77 13.46M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Endologix Inc. and Insulet Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix Inc. -41.19% -126% -19.9% Insulet Corporation -2.54% -7.6% -1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Endologix Inc.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Insulet Corporation’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Endologix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Insulet Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Insulet Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endologix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Endologix Inc. and Insulet Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insulet Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Insulet Corporation’s consensus price target is $98.33, while its potential upside is 12.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.8% of Endologix Inc. shares and 98.5% of Insulet Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Endologix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Insulet Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endologix Inc. -23.13% -50.8% -66.95% -89.34% -87.86% -87.77% Insulet Corporation -1.72% -8.53% -22.09% -16.19% 20.02% 19.55%

For the past year Endologix Inc. had bearish trend while Insulet Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Insulet Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Endologix Inc.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which attach to the main body of its EVAR device, allowing physicians to customize it to fit the patientÂ’s anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.