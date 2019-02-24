Reviewing Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI)’s and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)’s results

Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 2.39M -0.01 0.00 Ur-Energy Inc. 23.51M 5.04 2.77M 0.02 36.72

Demonstrates Entree Resources Ltd. and Ur-Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Entree Resources Ltd. and Ur-Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% -20.4% Ur-Energy Inc. 11.78% 6% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.8 beta indicates that Entree Resources Ltd. is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Ur-Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Entree Resources Ltd. is 61.4 while its Current Ratio is 61.4. Meanwhile, Ur-Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Entree Resources Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ur-Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares and 22.1% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.71% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -6.56% -9.71% -4.12% -12.18% -14.21% -38.28% Ur-Energy Inc. -8.21% -10.56% -10.56% -5.95% 4.12% 2.05%

For the past year Entree Resources Ltd. had bearish trend while Ur-Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ur-Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Entree Resources Ltd.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.