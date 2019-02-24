Reviewing Esterline Technologies Corporation (ESL)’s and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)’s results

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esterline Technologies Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 3.99 30.46 Moog Inc. 2.76B 1.24 139.28M 3.23 23.57

Table 1 demonstrates Esterline Technologies Corporation and Moog Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Esterline Technologies Corporation is currently more expensive than Moog Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Esterline Technologies Corporation and Moog Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esterline Technologies Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 2.3% Moog Inc. 5.05% 7.8% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.56 shows that Esterline Technologies Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Moog Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esterline Technologies Corporation. Its rival Moog Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.4 respectively. Esterline Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moog Inc.

Dividends

Moog Inc. offers an annual dividend of $0.75 per share, bundled with 0.79% dividend yield. Esterline Technologies Corporation does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Esterline Technologies Corporation and Moog Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esterline Technologies Corporation 0 4 0 2.00 Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esterline Technologies Corporation’s upside potential is 0.38% at a $122.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.93% of Esterline Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 96.9% of Moog Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Esterline Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Moog Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esterline Technologies Corporation 2.32% 3.53% 41.19% 62.86% 72.33% 62.64% Moog Inc. -12.88% -8.85% -2.89% -10.31% -12.15% -12.27%

For the past year Esterline Technologies Corporation has 62.64% stronger performance while Moog Inc. has -12.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Moog Inc. beats Esterline Technologies Corporation on 7 of the 13 factors.

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems. This segment also provides military personal communication equipment, primarily headsets, handsets, and field communications equipment; keyboards, keypads, and input devices that integrate cursor control devices, barcode scanners, displays, video, and voice activation and touch screens; and instruments for point-of-use and point-of-care diagnostics. The Sensors & Systems segment develops and manufactures high-precision temperature, pressure, and speed sensors; electrical interconnection systems; electrical power switching, control and data communication devices, and other related systems; and micro packaging, planet probe interconnectors, launcher umbilicals, and composite connectors. The Advanced Materials segment develops and manufactures silicone rubber and other elastomer products, such as clamping devices, thermal fire barrier insulation products, sealing systems, and tubing and coverings; lightweight metallic insulation systems; thermal protection products; and molded fiber cartridge cases, mortar increments, igniter tubes, and other combustible ordnance components. The company markets and sells its products through direct internal sales, manufacturer representatives, and distributors. Esterline Technologies Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.