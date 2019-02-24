Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 18.36M -0.85 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 2.52M 97.55 48.20M -2.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. -1,912.70% -39.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Synlogic Inc. which has a 15.2 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.5%. Insiders held 32.4% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.72% Synlogic Inc. -11.63% -6.64% -41.52% -19.05% -28.99% -22.47%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.