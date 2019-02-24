Reviewing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|18.36M
|-0.85
|0.00
|Synlogic Inc.
|2.52M
|97.55
|48.20M
|-2.29
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Synlogic Inc.
|-1,912.70%
|-39.1%
|-34.7%
Liquidity
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Synlogic Inc. which has a 15.2 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.5%. Insiders held 32.4% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-2.72%
|Synlogic Inc.
|-11.63%
|-6.64%
|-41.52%
|-19.05%
|-28.99%
|-22.47%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Synlogic Inc.
Summary
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.