Reviewing Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)’s and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s results

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 131.47M -7.47 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 70.69M 12.75 62.76M -0.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 144.8% -836% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -88.78% -22.1% -13.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.79 beta means Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 179.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.04 which is 204.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 24.58% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.8% and 66.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. 10% 8.15% -5.41% 2.67% -50.64% -67.09% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -5.58% -18.32% -20.27% -25.37% -32.09% -28.78%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.