Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 9.19M -0.51 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 29.22M 20.12 90.24M -2.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -34.7% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -308.83% -31.7% -25.8%

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 and a Quick Ratio of 12. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and has 11.5 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.2% and 68.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.44% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.76% -18.25% -28.22% -43.92% -31.26% -38.32% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -7.82% -14.85% -38.81% -32.78% -21.9% -14.1%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.