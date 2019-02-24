Reviewing First Financial Corporation (THFF)’s and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)’s results

Both First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Corporation 149.02M 3.65 46.58M 3.63 12.00 First Business Financial Services Inc. 77.93M 2.54 16.30M 1.93 10.47

Table 1 highlights First Financial Corporation and First Business Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Business Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Financial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. First Financial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Financial Corporation and First Business Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Corporation 31.26% 9.1% 1.3% First Business Financial Services Inc. 20.92% 9.3% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. First Business Financial Services Inc. has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Financial Corporation shareholders receive an annual dividend of $1.02 per share which is subject to 2.3% dividend yield. First Business Financial Services Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $0.56 per share and at a 2.49% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown First Financial Corporation and First Business Financial Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 First Business Financial Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, First Business Financial Services Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 20.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Financial Corporation and First Business Financial Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 64.4%. First Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 13.1%. Comparatively, 3.2% are First Business Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Corporation -6.77% -8.22% -15.06% -0.73% -7.19% -4.01% First Business Financial Services Inc. -5.83% -3.99% -11.29% -23.4% -13.67% -8.68%

For the past year First Financial Corporation has stronger performance than First Business Financial Services Inc.

Summary

First Financial Corporation beats on 14 of the 15 factors First Business Financial Services Inc.