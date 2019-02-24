Reviewing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 59.05M 7.07 130.91M -4.03 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 9.24M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -221.69% -41.5% -33.9% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -126.2%

Risk and Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 3.12 and it happens to be 212.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.4. On the competitive side is, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 103.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 0.7%. About 2.4% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -5.84% 8.63% -7.43% -29.71% -47.75% -44.84% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.17% -23% -17.98% -46.31% -43.23% -55.67%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.