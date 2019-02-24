Reviewing Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)’s and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)’s results

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial Corporation 177.17M 3.68 55.09M 1.82 11.93 Axos Financial Inc. 430.32M 4.63 163.74M 2.61 11.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Flushing Financial Corporation and Axos Financial Inc. Axos Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Flushing Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Axos Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial Corporation 31.09% 9.1% 0.8% Axos Financial Inc. 38.05% 16.8% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Flushing Financial Corporation’s 0.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axos Financial Inc.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Flushing Financial Corporation dividend pay is $0.8 per share with 3.4% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out for Axos Financial Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Flushing Financial Corporation and Axos Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 75.2%. Flushing Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Axos Financial Inc. has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flushing Financial Corporation -7.27% -5.7% -15.58% -19.26% -21.37% -21.2% Axos Financial Inc. -7.82% -4.93% -21.49% -34.83% 5.5% -3.81%

For the past year Flushing Financial Corporation was more bearish than Axos Financial Inc.

Summary

Axos Financial Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Flushing Financial Corporation.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.