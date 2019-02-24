Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation Units (FMCIU)’s and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s results

Forum Merger II Corporation Units (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV N/A 0.00 1.29M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation Units and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forum Merger II Corporation Units and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation Units 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation Units shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.61% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. 3.45% are Forum Merger II Corporation Units’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation Units -0.3% 0% 1.5% 0% 0% 1.71% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.2% 0.5% 1.32% 2.56% 0% 3.31%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation Units was less bullish than Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation Units beats on 2 of the 3 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.