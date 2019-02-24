Reviewing Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S N/A 0.00 29.41M -0.28 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 179.77M 9.27 79.63M 2.26 23.51

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -7.8% -6.5% REGENXBIO Inc. 44.30% 24.6% 23.3%

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.2 and 17.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor REGENXBIO Inc. are 20.2 and 20.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Forward Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.8% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 81.5% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -7.27% -40.35% -68.13% -63.31% -75% -72.28% REGENXBIO Inc. -11.15% -27.87% -26.48% -6.78% 75.68% 60.09%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bearish trend while REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.