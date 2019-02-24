Reviewing GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT)’s and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 153.58M 4.47 13.79M 2.07 4.46

Demonstrates GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Pzena Investment Management Inc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 8.98% 35.3% 6.5%

Dividends

Pzena Investment Management Inc offers an annual dividend of $0.58 per share, bundled with 5.98% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.18% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares and 67.5% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. Insiders owned 65.68% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.88% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -3% -6.17% -9.77% -19.47% -19.84% -22.95% Pzena Investment Management Inc -9.5% -10.12% -3.25% -7.23% -14.41% -10.16%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bearish than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 10 of the 10 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.