Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. N/A 3802.20 64.81M -2.28 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 29.22M 20.12 90.24M -2.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -308.83% -31.7% -25.8%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and has 11.5 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.8% and 68.4%. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, 28.44% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -6.88% 6.7% 0% 0% 0% 83.36% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -7.82% -14.85% -38.81% -32.78% -21.9% -14.1%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.