Reviewing Histogenics Corporation (HSGX)’s and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s results

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 13.78M -0.43 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1128.24 52.86M -0.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Histogenics Corporation and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 66.4% -73.3% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Histogenics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2,592.31% and an $3.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Histogenics Corporation and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.8% and 0% respectively. About 6.2% of Histogenics Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation 8.67% -13.07% -25.83% -83.15% -75.9% -77.31% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.17% 8.42% 11.21% 10.4% 22.97% 33.55%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation had bearish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.