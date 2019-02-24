Reviewing HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF)’s and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)’s results

This is a contrast between HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial Inc. 36.51M 2.66 8.24M 1.55 12.89 MSB Financial Corp. 18.51M 5.00 4.83M 0.82 21.56

Table 1 demonstrates HMN Financial Inc. and MSB Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MSB Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to HMN Financial Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. HMN Financial Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial Inc. 22.57% 7.7% 0.9% MSB Financial Corp. 26.09% 5.5% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

HMN Financial Inc. has a 0.21 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MSB Financial Corp.’s 0.24 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of HMN Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21% of MSB Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. HMN Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of MSB Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMN Financial Inc. 1.21% -2.9% -3.38% 5.54% 12.04% 4.71% MSB Financial Corp. -3.01% -2.43% -13.58% -6.94% 6.14% 4.35%

For the past year HMN Financial Inc. has stronger performance than MSB Financial Corp.

Summary

HMN Financial Inc. beats MSB Financial Corp. on 8 of the 12 factors.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.