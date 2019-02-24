Reviewing Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)’s and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK)’s results

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp Inc. 165.92M 4.12 53.12M 1.31 12.44 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 26.73M 2.92 5.99M 2.24 13.84

Demonstrates Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Horizon Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Horizon Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wellesley Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp Inc. 32.02% 10.2% 1.2% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 22.41% 7.6% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.13 shows that Horizon Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp Inc. pays out $0.4 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 2.27%. Meanwhile, Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s annual dividend is $0.22 per share and it also boasts of a 0.67% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 12.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56% and 10.2% respectively. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Bancorp Inc. -6.72% -5.69% -20.36% -24.98% -11.18% -12.43% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 0.16% -6.62% 0.16% 19.42% 4.55%

For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Wellesley Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp Inc. beats on 11 of the 15 factors Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.